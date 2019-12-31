Government

Superintendent fired from post at Glenwood Resource Center for disabled Iowans

(File photo) Department of Justice seal in the US Attorneys office at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
(File photo) Department of Justice seal in the US Attorneys office at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Associated Press

GLENWOOD, Iowa — The superintendent of an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities has been fired amid a federal investigation into the facility.

Jerry Rea was notified in a letter Monday that he was being discharged from Iowa Department of Human Services employment and his position at the Glenwood Resource Center.

“This action is being taken as a result of a mounting list of disregard for policies and procedures,” said the letter signed by Rick Shults, who oversees the department’s mental health and disability services division.

Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Rea on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Rea was placed on paid leave earlier this month. Marsha Edgington, who oversees the state-run Woodward Resource Center, will continue as interim superintendent at Glenwood.

The Glenwood center is 145 miles southwest of Des Moines and cares for about 250 individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The state learned of federal investigation’s at the Glenwood and Woodward centers in a Nov. 21 letter to state officials from an assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Woodward investigation appears to focus on whether individuals are placed in the most integrated setting appropriate, a requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Woodward serves about 180 patients with intellectual disabilities and is 31 miles north of Des Moines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Few details have been released about the federal investigation into Glenwood that was first reported by The Des Moines Register. The Nov. 21 letter said the investigation was focusing on whether the state was violating the federal rights of residents by placing them at risk with experiments that including using residents as subjects of sexual arousal research.

Rea was once an adjunct assistant research professor at the University of Kansas and has published several research papers on sexual behavior involving individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Top stories of the 2010s: No casino for Cedar Rapids as regulators twice turn down gambling proposals

Top stories of the 2010s: Iowa voters oust 3 state justices in 2010

Top stories of the 2010s: The decade that Iowa's political glass ceiling cracked

Top stories of the 2010s: 'Newbo evolve' leaves behind unpaid vendors, $2.3 million in debt

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

These kittens found a foster home at a Cedar Rapids credit union

2010-2020: 10 stories that define the decade in Iowa

Lawmakers, tackle Iowa's big problems

Cedar Rapids man found with smorgasbord of illegal drugs, paraphernalia

New Wartburg College conservative group draws backlash

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.