Sunrise Movement plans climate action

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (left) answers questions concerning the Green New Deal, voter fraud and gun control from Chelle Adkins of Cedar Falls at the Vinton Library on Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate advocacy group, will call on leaders to pass the Green New Deal and declare a climate crisis.

Sunrise Movement Cedar Rapids will visit U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s Cedar Rapids office to demand she back the Green New Deal, a 10-year plan to tackle both the climate and social inequality crises head-on, according to field organizer Mona Abhari. They will meet at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, 450 5th Ave. SE, before heading to Finkenauer’s office at 308 3rd St. SE.

Sunrise Cedar Rapids along with Sunrise Dubuque and CR Climate Strikers will join forces for a climate march from NewBo to Cedar Rapids City Hall. Marchers will gather at Raygun, 1028 3rd St. SE, to hear from Kimberly Graham, who Sunrise has endorsed for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate, and Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker.

Then they will march to City Hall to call for a climate crisis declaration.

The events are among several planned across Iowa and the country with youth calling for action from leaders around the world.

