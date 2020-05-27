Son of U.S. House hopeful Bobby Schilling, who is now running his campaign, defends anti-gay tweets

By Sarah Hayden, Quad-City Times

The son of Republican U.S. House candidate Bobby Schilling is coming under fire for posting comments disparaging gay and transgender people on Twitter.

Terry Schilling, 33, announced May 21 he would be taking over his father’s campaign for the GOP primary in southeast Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after the elder Schilling, 56, announced he was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment.

In a now-deleted tweet from May 22, 2019, Terry Schilling complained he did not want to explain to his children why two men would get married, how men have sex together or how answer “how do they have kids?”

“’Yes, two dads can get married and can have kids, but they have to hire a woman to implant an embryo in her uterus and carry the baby to term, then the two dads take the baby away from the mom, just like a puppy,’” he wrote.

He wrote that gay couples “really don’t get married anyway,” though same-sex marriage was legalized in Iowa in 2009 and the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

Other Twitter users unearthed his deleted messages and exchanged barbs with him on the social media platform.

Schilling lives in northern Virginia with his wife and five children. He is executive director of the American Principles Project, which lists “the union of one man and one woman as the definition of marriage” among its key principles.

On Feb, 1, he also tweeted that transgender people choose “the dumbest names,” but deleted the tweet Monday.

He said Wednesday he stands by his comments.

“I don’t regret anything,” he said. “It’s all truth, and it’s how most Americans feel.”

He said that as executive director for the advocacy group, he is concerned with how sex education is being taught in schools and the influence it has on children.

He said his goal is to protect children from “really bad curriculum” being taught in schools, including “homosexuality, how to change your gender and teaching kids how to masturbate. Really graphic stuff we should be keeping away from kids.”

He said he routinely deletes tweets “older than a few months because I don’t want to be taken out of context in the future.” He said even though the tweets have resurfaced, he does not think they will affect his father’s campaign.

“My positions and my tweets have nothing to do with my dad’s public policy platform,” he said. “Although I will tell you, he is very concerned about what our kids are learning in school and doesn’t think they should be learning how to masturbate. It’s really important we keep our kids pure for as long as possible.”