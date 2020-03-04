Solar project could come to Iowa City park

IOWA CITY — The 200-acre Waterworks Prairie Park is home to hiking trails, ponds, wetlands, prairie and wildlife.

Later this year, the park could also be home to about 10,000 solar panels, thanks to a unique partnership between the City of Iowa City and MidAmerican Energy. On March 24, the Iowa City Council will have a public hearing on a proposal that would see the city lease nearly 19 acres of park land to MidAmerican Energy in order to build a large scale solar energy system.

“This is an exciting partnership that we’ve forged with MidAmerican Energy,” said Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin. “It’s something we’ve been talking about for several months now.”

Under the proposed agreement — which is subject to the approval of the city council — the city would lease 18.89 acres of land at Waterworks Prairie Park to MidAmerican Energy for 30 years. The agreement could later be extended by an additional decade. The city would receive an annual payment starting at $13,440 that would increase by 3 percent annually.

Fruin said the land in question cannot be developed and is planted with prairie.

“I think what distinguishes this space ... it’s park space that’s not accessed,” he said. “There are no ball fields on this ground. There are no amenities that attract people in. That park is really there for trail users and that trail use will not be hampered by this project.”

As part of the agreement, MidAmerican would replace the existing prairie with low growth pollinators and perennials, Fruin said. They would also pay the city a tree mitigation fee of $25,000 to $30,000 to offset the removal of a group of trees.

The park — located off Dubuque Street near the city’s water treatment plant and Interstate 80 — would showcase the solar project, Fruin said.

“It has great visibility,” he said. “It can help promote renewable energy and this partnership to the community.”

Adam Jablonski, Director of Renewable Energy Development for MidAmerican, said the energy company has been focused on renewable energy since 2004. However, those efforts have all entailed wind energy to this point. This will be MidAmerican’s first solar project.

“We’re fairly new in regard to solar energy,” Jablonski said. “The wind resource in Iowa is much better than the solar resource. But, solar is good, too ... It just makes sense and this is something we can do to partner with the city to bring more renewable energy to our customers.”

Jablonski said the installation would involve about 10,000 solar panels arranged in rows running north and south. The panels will track the sun from east to west in order to maximize the energy generated.

The system is anticipated to generate three megawatts of energy that will be tied into the electric grid.

“This solar project alone will power the equivalent of about 580 average Iowa residences,” Jablonski said.

Fruin said the city leases land near the airport to a farmer, but that’s the closest arrangement they have to a lease like the one proposed with MidAmerican. When the city rolled out its Climate Action Plan to reduce carbon emissions in November, it identified public-private partnerships as one of the keys to the plan’s success. While this sort of partnership won’t be feasible in all city-owned land, Fruin said he hopes it can lead to future collaboration between the city and private entities.

“We hope this is, in some respect, a conversation starter,” he said. “We’re proud of what is going to be completed with this project.”

If the lease is approved, construction on the solar project could begin this spring and be completed by the end of the year, Jablonski said.

