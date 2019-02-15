Six candidates running for North Liberty City Council seat

NORTH LIBERTY — The ballot for North Liberty’s March 12 special election is set after Friday’s filing deadline.

Six candidates will face off for a seat on the North Liberty City Council, with a term lasting until the end of this year. The seat became vacant Feb. 1 when member Jim Sayre resigned to move for a job at the University of Arizona.

The candidates are:

• Josey Bathke

• Abdouramane Bila

• RaQuishia Harrington

• Steve Sherman

• Brent Smith

• Matt Zacek

The council split its vote 3-2 to hold a special election instead of appointing a council member until November’s regular city election, with Sayre and member Chris Hoffman in favor of appointing. The special election is likely to cost the city between $2,000 and $3,000, according to the city.

The members voted after hearing from at least one resident that if the council appointed a new member, the resident would file a 75-signature petition to force a special election anyway.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 12, with voting taking place at the North Liberty Recreation Center, 520 W. Cherry St.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office.

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a candidate forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in North Liberty City Hall.

Whoever wins the special election will join Hoffman, Jennifer Goings, Sarah Madsen and Annie Pollock on the council. Members earn a salary of $50 per council meeting attended.

