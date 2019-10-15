Government

Sioux City takes step toward lifting pit bull ban

(Charlotte Observer/TNS)
(Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Associated Press

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City has taken its first formal step to lift its ban on pit bulls in the city.

The City Council voted 4-1 on Monday for an ordinance that would remove the ban adopted in September 2008. It came after pit bulls or mixes accounted for a high number of dogs in the city that had been declared vicious or at risk.

The current ordinance describes a pit bull as an American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier or any dog that looks like or has characteristics of being one of those breeds.

Two more readings and votes on the new ordinance are required for the new policy. City staff research says animal control regulations across the country are moving away from breed specific provisions.

