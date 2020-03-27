CORONAVIRUS

Shelter House with city's help provides hotel rooms for overcrowded homeless#xa0;

Homeless showing signs of illness relocated to hotel#xa0;

Crissy Canganelli, executive director of Shelter House, delivers opening remarks during an open house at Cross Park Plac
Crissy Canganelli, executive director of Shelter House, delivers opening remarks during an open house at Cross Park Place on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Cros Park Place is a housing first project of Shelter House. (Gazette file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:38PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Shelter House with city's help provides hotel rooms for overcrowded ho ...

03:25PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Rep. Finkenauer calls on Gov. Reynolds to issue stay-at-home order

03:18PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Iowa restaurant revenues, employment plummet due to coronavirus concer ...

02:45PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for March 27 will li ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The Shelter House in Iowa City received emergency housing funds from the city to place some homeless individuals in a hotel, which gives more room for 55 people staying at the shelter day and night.  

The city’s funds came at a much needed time in the midst of COVID-19 health crisis, which made social distancing impossible for the shelter space, Crissy Canganelli, executive director, told The Gazette last week. The shelter had over 80 people last week.

Christine Ralston, the shelter’s director of development, said the people moved into the hotel were those who showed possible signs of illness but nobody has tested positive for COVID-19. An on-site case manager is supervising the hotel rooms.

The initial funding is for 15 rooms for 30 days.

Ralston said they also moved 29 homeless into permanent housing last week with other federal funding.

Food is being delivered to the hotel, which Ralston declined to name for privacy reasons. The shelter is still preparing food on site.       

Ralston said they are looking for ways to obtain additional funding to try to keep up the ever changing crisis.

The winter overflow shelter closed last week and without public places homeless individuals can gather during the day, they are now staying all day at the shelter. Officials were “frustrated” and concerned about safety last week because social distancing wasn’t an option when there were 80 or more staying in the 70-bed facility.   

Ralston said the shelter still needs volunteers to help. Many of the volunteers had to leave because they were older and at risk, and other were University of Iowa students who didn’t return after Spring break when classes were cancelled.     

Anyone interested in volunteering or making financial donations can contact Shelter House at (319) 351-0326.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:15PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Friday, Mar ...

02:13PM | Fri, March 27, 2020

U.S. House passes $2.2 trillion rescue package, rushes it to Trump

11:59AM | Fri, March 27, 2020

2 more Iowans die of coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Rep. Finkenauer calls on Gov. Reynolds to issue stay-at-home order

Iowa restaurant revenues, employment plummet due to coronavirus concerns

Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for March 27 will live-stream at 4 p.m. CST

Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Friday, March 27

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

2 more Iowans die of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 27: Johnson County Board of Supervisors requests fewer businesses to reduce number of on-site employees

U.S. Department of Justice backs United Technoliogies merger with Raytheon

You can still help address hunger

U.S. House passes $2.2 trillion rescue package, rushes it to Trump

Trending