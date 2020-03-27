IOWA CITY — The Shelter House in Iowa City received emergency housing funds from the city to place some homeless individuals in a hotel, which gives more room for 55 people staying at the shelter day and night.

The city’s funds came at a much needed time in the midst of COVID-19 health crisis, which made social distancing impossible for the shelter space, Crissy Canganelli, executive director, told The Gazette last week. The shelter had over 80 people last week.

Christine Ralston, the shelter’s director of development, said the people moved into the hotel were those who showed possible signs of illness but nobody has tested positive for COVID-19. An on-site case manager is supervising the hotel rooms.

The initial funding is for 15 rooms for 30 days.

Ralston said they also moved 29 homeless into permanent housing last week with other federal funding.

Food is being delivered to the hotel, which Ralston declined to name for privacy reasons. The shelter is still preparing food on site.

Ralston said they are looking for ways to obtain additional funding to try to keep up the ever changing crisis.

The winter overflow shelter closed last week and without public places homeless individuals can gather during the day, they are now staying all day at the shelter. Officials were “frustrated” and concerned about safety last week because social distancing wasn’t an option when there were 80 or more staying in the 70-bed facility.

Ralston said the shelter still needs volunteers to help. Many of the volunteers had to leave because they were older and at risk, and other were University of Iowa students who didn’t return after Spring break when classes were cancelled.

Anyone interested in volunteering or making financial donations can contact Shelter House at (319) 351-0326.

