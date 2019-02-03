Government

Two Democratic 2020 presidential candidates heading to Corridor

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has sponsored a bill to prevent the United States from striking with nuclear weapons unless such a strike is used against it first. Bloomberg photo by Scott Eisen.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has sponsored a bill to prevent the United States from striking with nuclear weapons unless such a strike is used against it first. Bloomberg photo by Scott Eisen.
/
The Gazette

Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, 2020 presidential candidates, will both be making appearances in Iowa in Feb.

On Feb. 9 Sen. Warren will begin a seven-state organizing tour in Massachusetts. After which she will visit Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and California.

Sen. Warren will have an organization event in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building, 50 2nd Ave. Bridge.

Sen. Gillibrand has announced that she will visit Cedar Rapids on Presidents Day, Feb. 18. Although, details of the event have not been released.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Kamala Harris goes big, rather than small, with first Iowa trip

One year out, Biden leads Democratic field, Trump

Downtown area Iowa City businesses can apply for Co-sign, Building Change efforts

Iowa justices to hear Jerime Mitchell appeal

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Report shows most dangerous intersections in Iowa City

Reynolds is 'interested' in a trust fund tax deal

Iowa among most at-risk for job automation

Gazette photogaphers pick their favorite sports photos of January 2019

Central City crash involving two pickup trucks sends all involved to hospital

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.