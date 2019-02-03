Two Democratic 2020 presidential candidates heading to Corridor

Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, 2020 presidential candidates, will both be making appearances in Iowa in Feb.

On Feb. 9 Sen. Warren will begin a seven-state organizing tour in Massachusetts. After which she will visit Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and California.

Sen. Warren will have an organization event in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building, 50 2nd Ave. Bridge.

Sen. Gillibrand has announced that she will visit Cedar Rapids on Presidents Day, Feb. 18. Although, details of the event have not been released.