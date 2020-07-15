Government

Sen. Joni Ernst's campaign reports $3.6 million fundraising haul

In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a Senate Republican weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s re-election campaign raised $3.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.

Ernst’s campaign also reported Tuesday that it finished the period with more than $9.1 million in its campaign account, which it said was the largest publicly available cash-on-hand total of any Iowa candidate in recent history.

Ernst is finishing her first six-year term in the U.S. Senate. She faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in the November election.

“Team Joni is energized by the grassroots momentum that continues to build as Joni crisscrosses the state and visits with Iowans,” Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said in a statement.

Greenfield’s campaign previously reported raising more than $6 million during the same period.

All figures are according to the campaigns, because neither has officially filed its fundraising report for the three-month reporting period, which covers April through June. The filing deadline is Wednesday.

