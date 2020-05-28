Sen. Chuck Grassley dismisses 'inside the beltway' critics of his inspectors general defense

CEDAR RAPIDS — Criticism of his efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for dismissing inspectors general is an inside the beltway issue fueled more by partisanship than an accurate reflection of his 40-year record of oversight, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Thursday.

Grassley is under fire from the left for not doing more than writing letters objecting to Trump’s removal of inspectors general. Under the law, the president must provide Congress a “detailed written explanation” for his decision 30 days before removing an inspector general.

The president citing a lack of confidence for removing the inspector general didn’t cut it with Grassley.

“Congressional intent is clear that an expression of lost confidence, without further explanation, is not sufficient to fulfill the requirements of the statute,” he wrote.

Grassley has been roundly criticized for not doing more — blocking the president’s nominations or dropping the congressional investigation Trump sought into the allegations that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, traveled under Secret Service protection to promote his business interests.

The criticism is very similar to what he faced when he investigated President Barack Obama’s firing of an inspector general, Grassley said.

Asked whether the criticism is warranted, Grassley said “it’s pretty much limited to inside the beltway criticism and I think the criticism comes from Democrats more than Republicans.”

“I don’t seem to be doing a good enough job for Democrats when we have a Republican president, but when I do exactly the same thing when we have a Democrat president I don’t get the help out of them that they expect when we have a Republican president,” he said. “I think I’ve been pretty consistent in this through all of my efforts to be impartial of whether or not I find a Democrat or Republican president not faithfully executing the laws.”

Grassley is used to the criticism, including its partisan nature. If anything, he said, he’s become more aggressive in his advocacy and defense of inspectors general as a committee chairman — previously Justice and now Finance — with more staff to conduct oversight.

In just the past two months, Trump has fired an inspector general investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, replaced another at the Department of Transportation investigating allegations of favoritism by Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, dismissed an inspector general in the intelligence community who gave Congress the complaint that touched off impeachment, replacing the inspector general of pandemic relief with an administration loyalist and replaced a Department of Health and Human Services inspector general who documented shortages of personal protective equipment.

He acknowledges the White House can argue the president has constitutional authority to hire, fire and make appointments as well as question congressional intent in inspectors general legislation.

“But do they understand the spirit of the law and, and the independence inspector general ought to have — not whether or not they might be friendly to an administration or not?” Grassley said.

It’s not Grassley versus the president — regardless of party, he said. It’s the responsibility of Congress to make sure the executive branch faithfully executes the law.

“I see inspectors general as part of that,” he said.

