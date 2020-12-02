CORONAVIRUS

Grassley calls for more COVID relief for schools, businesses, but not for states

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, answers questions from members of a Rotary Club on Oct. 6 at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, answers questions from members of a Rotary Club on Oct. 6 at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:29PM | Wed, December 02, 2020

Grassley calls for more COVID relief for schools, businesses, but not ...

05:57PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans sho ...

05:54PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Gov. Reynolds, AG Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic aid

04:30PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would be more comfortable voting for a COVID-19 relief package in the $500 billion range, but said Wednesday he could back another round of pandemic relief if the price tag was less than $1 trillion.

Grassley, who returned to the Capitol this week after testing positive for COVID-19 and isolating for two weeks, continued to call for another COVID-19 relief package before the end of the year.

Noting that more than 1,000 Americans die from COVID-19 each day and more are hospitalized, the Iowa Republican told reporters Congress must pass “long-overdue” relief “to help families, businesses, schools and our communities get through the crisis.”

He thinks there is bipartisan support for many measures in various proposals, including the $908 billion plan offered by a bipartisan group of moderates.

“There’s all just a multitude of things that have bipartisan support,” Grassley said, “and I don’t see why we can’t at least pass what we agree on.”

Asked about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ call Tuesday for Congress to provide more relief for small businesses and Iowans suffering from COVID-19, Grassley said he could support are as much as $100 billion for K-12 education, up to $200 billion for another round of the Paycheck Protection Program and more funds for testing.

Grassley acknowledged that some people might call voting for a $500 billion package irresponsible, but it’s a lot more responsible than (House Speaker) Pelosi floating a $3.5 trillion bill after we already have gone in debt $3 trillion already in four different items that were passed before April 1.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He has his limits. Grassley doesn’t support a “massive amount” of funds for state and local governments for COVID-19 relief or to make up for lost revenues due to the economic slowdown.

However, it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for Grassley, who previously voted for $150 billion for state governments. Iowa received the minimum — $1.25 billion.

“I wouldn’t want to vote for another $150 billion,” he said, “but if it was in the package, it wouldn’t stop me from voting for the package.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:29PM | Wed, December 02, 2020

Grassley calls for more COVID relief for schools, businesses, but not ...

05:57PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans sho ...

05:54PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Gov. Reynolds, AG Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic aid
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans should 'hunker down a little bit longer'

Gov. Reynolds, AG Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic aid

Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Contact tracing offers UI students firsthand lesson in public health

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Derecho takes more than $133 million toll on some Cedar Rapids businesses

45% of Iowa waters impaired, including Lake Macbride, parts of Cedar and Iowa rivers

University of Iowa student accused of extortion

2-week armed robbery spree in Cedar Rapids targeted restaurants, grocery stores

Suspended University of Iowa fraternity cites lease dispute for 'less than truthful' allegations

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe