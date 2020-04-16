Sen. Chuck Grassley calling for $250 billion more for small business paycheck protection

CEDAR RAPIDS — Congress will have to put more money into the Paycheck protection Program, which already has committed $349 billion to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Thursday.

The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. The program will likely run out of money Thursday, making it the first of those included in the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to run out of money.

“I think everybody was surprised” at how quickly the money was distributed, Grassley said. “I’m sure that everybody thought, ‘$350 billion, heck, that’s a lot of money. So we were surprised. The first week, we knew it wasn’t going to be enough.”

Grassley supports adding another $250 billion to the program that offers forgivable loans to businesses that keep their employees on the payroll. That took on added importance with the announcement that another 5.2 million people filed for unemployment benefits over the past week, Grassley said.

“So we’re going to need more money,” the Iowa Republican said during his weekly conference call with reporters. He’s frustrated that Democrats have blocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt to add the $250 billion through the Senate unanimous consent process. Unless Democrats consent, boosting the funds available will have to wait until the Senate reconvenes May 4.

“We know there is a need for $250 billion and it could be appropriated in two minutes in the Senate and two minutes in the House if there wasn’t any objection,” Grassley said. “The path forward not very clear at this point.”

Grassley called Democrats’ refusal to go along with the infusion of funds “illegitimate” and said it will be hard for them to defend those actions.

In addition to the Paycheck Protection Program, Grassley expects Congress will need to appropriate more funds for state and locals governments that have seen their sale tax and income tax revenues plummet because of the government-imposed shutdowns. Hospitals also will need more funds at some point.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com