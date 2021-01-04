Roy Hesemann named Cedar Rapids utilities director

CEDAR RAPIDS — After a career with Cedar Rapids spanning more than 21 years, the city announced Monday that City Manager Jeff Pomeranz has chosen Roy Hesemann to serve as utilities director.

Hesemann’s promotion comes after a national search to find a successor for Steve Hershner, who recently retired from the position.

Hesemann has worked for 35 years on engineering, management and education in the water and wastewater treatment sectors. In Cedar Rapids, he has served as the Water Pollution Control plant manager, Water Utility Plant manager, project engineer and most recently as interim Water Utility Plant manager for the Utilities Department.

His salary as utilities director will be $139,103.59.

“Roy demonstrates strong leadership and management abilities, a comprehensive understanding of the evolving needs of our Utilities Department, dedication to innovation and sustainability, and commitment to our employees and organizational health program,” Pomeranz said in a news release. “He excelled throughout an exhaustive national recruiting search, and I am pleased to be able to appoint a longtime city employee to this important position.”

In his work for the city, Hesemann has overseen several capital improvement projects, including construction of various drinking water collector wells; J Avenue and Northwest Water Plant UV disinfection; 5-in-1 Dam renovations, Water Pollution Control incinerator repairs and the recent odorous air removal project there; and Water Pollution Control flood recovery and drinking water well field recovery after the 2008 flood.

The Missouri native earned his undergraduate degree from University of Missouri-Columbia. He has lived most of his professional life in the Cedar Rapids area and participates in several watershed organizations across Iowa and nationally.

Hesemann also is an adjunct instructor at Des Moines Area Community College, where he provides instruction for water and wastewater operators for the Water Environment Technology Program.

“Whether you live, work, or play in Cedar Rapids, the City’s Utilities Department touches your experience,” Hesemann said. “From providing some of Iowa’s best-tasting water to drink; to treating residential and industrial wastewater to providing garbage, recycling and yard waste collection — the Cedar Rapids Utilities Department plays an essential role in meeting the community’s daily needs. I am looking forward to leading the department as we continue to meet and exceed regulatory obligations while providing dependable services to our customers.”

