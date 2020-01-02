Rod Sullivan to chair Johnson County Board of Supervisors in 2020

IOWA CITY — Johnson County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member will chair the board in 2020.

Rod Sullivan was unanimously selected to serve as board chair during an organizational meeting Thursday morning. Sullivan, 53, is in the final year of his fourth term on the Board of Supervisors. He was first elected in 2004.

Sullivan grew up near Sutliff and lives in Iowa City. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and spent six years of his career with the Department of Human Services and five years as Executive Director of the Arc of Johnson County. Sullivan lists creation of the Community ID program, rural warning sires, the Free Tax Help program and investments in sustainability as his major accomplishments, according to his personal page on the Johnson County website.

