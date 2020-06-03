Republicans endorse Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa U.S. House seat

Just one day after securing the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Rita Hart has earned endorsements from several Republican officials.

The Rita Hart for Iowa campaign has announced “Republicans for Rita,” a list of 20 Republicans who have thrown their support behind Hart instead of Republican nominee Mariannette Miller-Meeks leading into the Nov. 3 general election.

The list includes current and former Republican elected officials, community leaders, and citizens from the 2nd Congressional District.

Among them is former Davenport Alderman-At-Large Jason Gordon, former Clinton County supervisor Jill Davisson, former Clinton County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre, and former presidents of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Julie Allesee and Dennis Lauver.

“I know Rita understands the importance of economic development for our region from her time as a state senator,” Gordon said in a release. “I trust she will be a pragmatic voice in Washington to bring people together and create jobs.”

“Rural Iowans need a voice in Washington,” Davisson said in a release. “Rita is a farmer and taught in rural schools for 20 years. I worked with Rita in a bipartisan way to address the mental health policy challenges we face in Clinton County. She is a problem solver and her commitment to her community will serve us well in Congress.”

Hart welcomed the endorsements.

“I’m honored to have the support of Democrats, Republicans, and independents — people from all walks of life — as we build this grassroots campaign,” Hart said in a news release. “Now more than ever, we need to come together to heal our divisions and solve problems. We don’t have time for Washington’s political games. We need to make progress together to bring back jobs, reduce the cost of health care and invest in our infrastructure and education.”

Former New Liberty Mayor Art Ahrens and Willie and Bev Meyer, owners of Heritage Farm in New Liberty also have endorsed Hart for Congress.