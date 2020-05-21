Government

Republican in 2nd Congressional Republican primary has cancer

Bobby Schilling says he's having surgery, will return to campaigning

Bobby Schilling greets supporters at a 2014 event in Rock Island, Ill. Schilling, a Republican, moved to Iowa and is a candidate in the June 2 GO{ primary in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. He said this week he is having surgery for cancer but expects being back campaigning. The primary is June 2. (Quad-City Times)
Quad-City Times

Bobby Schilling of LeClaire, a Republican candidate in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District primary, has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer and plans to return to the campaign trail after undergoing surgery.

“As my family and supporters know, I’m a fighter,” Schilling, 56, said in statement. “I’ve been through many challenges in my life, and to be frank, this will be my biggest challenge yet.

“But I know, with my wife, 10 children and 13 grandkids behind me, I will be able to overcome this setback. I couldn’t be more prepared.”

Schilling, a businessman, represented Illinois’ 17th District in Congress from 2011 to 2013. He lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the 2012 general election.

He challenged Bustos in the 2014 general election and lost by nearly 22,000 votes. He moved to Iowa in 2017.

The other Republicans in the June 2 primary are Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Tim Borchardt, Steven Everly and Ricky Lee Phillips.

The winner will face former state Sen. Rita Hart, a Clinton County Democrat who was the lieutenant governor candidate in the 2018 election won by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

The winner of the November general election will succeed U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, 67, of Iowa City, who is retiring after 18 years in Congress.

Quad-City Times

