Rep. Abby Finkenauer engaged to Elizabeth Warren campaign official in Iowa

Rep. Abby Finkenauer speaks during a news conference announcing the Relief for Defrauded Students Act of 2019 at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Associated Press

An Iowa congresswoman has announced her engagement to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s political director in Iowa.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer posted the news Sunday on her campaign Twitter page, saying she’d said “YES to forever” with Daniel Wasta. She retweeted Wasta’s post that it will take “a lifetime to fully express just how much she means to me.”

The tweets didn’t mention a wedding date.

Finkenauer, a Democrat, was elected in November to her first term representing northeast Iowa’s District 1.

Wasta is an Iowa native who’s worked on several state and legislative campaigns.

