ARTICLE

Registration deadline nears for Trashmore 5K epilepsy fundraiser

Walk and run set for Saturday morning outside Czech museum

Fae Hoover-Grinde and Emma Hoover-Grinde (far right) pause for a photo Sept. 10, 2016, at the top of Mount Trashmore at the third annual Dash to Bash Epilepsy in Cedar Rapids. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Fae Hoover-Grinde and Emma Hoover-Grinde (far right) pause for a photo Sept. 10, 2016, at the top of Mount Trashmore at the third annual Dash to Bash Epilepsy in Cedar Rapids. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Mount Trashmore will be the site of a race this weekend to raise awareness of and money for epilepsy outreach.

The sixth annual Trashmore 5K: Dash to Bash Epilepsy is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Saturday, depending on the race option. Participants may run or walk.

The event begins in front of the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, 1400 Inspiration Place SW. Registration costs $30 and is open through the end of the day Friday. Details about registration and packet pick up are available at Trashmore5K.com.

The course winds through Czech Village and then ascends 208 feet to the top of Mount Trashmore, which is a former landfill that’s been capped and retrofitted with trails. Proceeds support the Epilepsy Foundation of Iowa.

