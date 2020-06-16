Rate of Iowa's positive coronavirus cases drops to lowest percentage since March

The rate of positive COVID-19 cases dipped to 4.28 percent Tuesday, the lowest percentage since March 22.

The state reported 2,852 total test results as of 11 a.m., 122 of which were positive, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 24,168.

Boone County reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus, and Buena Vista, Louisa, and Woodbury counties reported one death each. Polk and Black Hawk counties each reported two deaths, bring the total to eight over the 24-hour period. There have been 661 deaths total in the state.

Hospitalizations dropped to 193, the lowest since April 17, which saw the same number. Seventy-one patients are housed in intensive care units, and 49 are on ventilators.

Both Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Dallas County and Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center of Muscatine no longer have outbreaks, while Accura Healthcare of Milford in Dickinson County started reporting an outbreak. Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported two more positive cases, bringing the total from 12 to 14, and reported one person as recovered.

