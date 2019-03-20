Property tax steady but water rates rising for Coralville residents

CORALVILLE — Coralville’s property tax rate will be unchanged for the 10th year in a row, but sewer rates will rise to fund improvement projects under the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget.

The budget, approved by the City Council last week, keeps the property tax rate at $13.53 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Sewer rates will rise to a base rate of $13.75 for the first 200 cubic feet of water used, up $1.25 from fiscal 2019 rates, and each additional 100 cubic feet will cost $4.40, up 40 cents. A person on average uses about 400 cubic feet of water per month.

The increased sewer rate will fund a sewer treatment plant project that is already underway to accommodate city growth over the next 20 years, according to city budget documents.

City staff developed the 2020 budget with goals of balancing the budget, maintaining the property tax levy and funding any necessary infrastructure improvements.

In fiscal year 2020, Coralville plans to take in and spend $28.03 million, just up from 2019’s projected final budget of $27.48 million in both expenditures and revenues. The largest portion of the city’s general fund revenue comes from property and excise taxes — more than $12.7 million expected next year — followed by city services at almost $3.6 million, and hotel motel taxes at just over $3 million.

Some of the budget’s funding highlights include replacing a bus and paratransit vehicle, adding a Coralville police K-9 officer trained in explosives detection and public education, and hiring a new full-time library employee, according budget documents.

The city’s biggest expenditure comes in its Parks and Recreation Department at $8.14 million in fiscal year 2020, followed by public safety at $6.42 million. Repairs to the aquatic center’s pool and some additional rescue equipment are included in those expenditures.

The budget process got a bit more social this year after city staff put together informational videos they shared on Facebook and Twitter for residents. Residents can find more budget information on the city’s website, coralville.org/budget.

