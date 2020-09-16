Progressives question Ernst's commitment to health care

CEDAR RAPIDS — Progressives groups attacked Sen. Joni Ernst, accusing her “repeatedly lying” about her support for health care, especially protecting people with preexisting conditions.

People for the American Way President Ben Jealous contrasted Ernst’s stated position of support for protecting health care to her votes for President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees who have and will continue to issues ruling undermining the Affordable Care Act — Obamacare.

“She has repeatedly rubber-stamped judges put up by Donald Trump who are there for the express purpose of destroying the ACA,” Jealous said on a call Wednesday. “She has repeatedly voted for these judges knowing full well that they will do frankly as they have promised to do, which is to destroy access to health care for millions of people in our country.”

However, as recently as Monday Ernst voiced her support for ensuring “that everyone has access to health care and health insurance.”

During a candidate forum with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, a community and economic development group, Ernst said the federal government has a role. She favors a federal “backstop” for those who need additional assistance with health insurance.

“First and foremost, again, preexisting conditions — they need to be covered,” Ernst said, adding that she has family members with preexisting conditions.

“I would never ever want to see my family members or yours denied the opportunity to be covered in a fair and reasonable way by health insurance companies,” Ernst said.

In addition, to preexisting conditions, she said Congress should be “looking at ways we can provide that federal government backstop ... so that people don’t face that financial strain when they are dealing with those difficult issues in health care.”

It’s important that voters understand the connection between her votes on judicial nominees and health care, Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic said.

“Who the president puts up for judicial nominations from lower courts all the way up to the Supreme Court is on the ballot this fall,” he said.

Also on the call was Susan Blocker, who with her husband owns Mischka Press in Cedar Rapids. After seeing their health insurance costs increase and eventually become unavailable, they now save money by buying coverage on the ACA exchange.

Also, Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, spoke about the needs of more than 70,000 Iowans who have contracted COVID-19 who now have a preexisting condition.

