Proclamation from Linn County leaders to call on Reynolds to allow local issuing of mask mandates

The Linn County Supervisors are looking to hold a joint meeting with local mayors across the county to discuss and finalize a proclamation calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to grant local control so cities in the county can issue face mask mandates for residents.

During Wednesday’s formal meeting, supervisors discussed the next steps in issuing a joint proclamation with the county’s board of health and local mayors.

The supervisors said they are hoping to hold the joint meeting early next week to finalize the proclamation, potentially during the board’s work session at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3.

“My goal is to have the draft finalized and sent off to mayors today,” Supervisor Ben Rogers said during the meeting. “I’m thinking Monday would be the most appropriate to call for a joint meeting.”

The Board of Supervisors doesn’t have the authority to issue an enforceable mask mandate for the county with a proclamation or resolution. Instead, the board wants to issue a proclamation, calling on Reynolds to allow local authority over issuing mask mandates. The board hopes to have county mayors sign on to the message to Reynolds.

Rogers said the proclamation asks for local control for both counties and cities.

“To delegate that authority to local municipalities,” Rogers told The Gazette. “To enforce the wearing of a mask, a tool she (Reynolds) isn’t using herself.”

Supervisor Brent Oleson shared that the Mount Vernon City Council is in the process of crafting its own resolution for mandatory face covering, which could come to a vote at its meeting on Monday night as well. Rogers reported that Springville also has interest in signing on and that he has reached out to Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion.

Marion City Manager Lon Pluckhahn confirmed that Marion plans on being on board with the county’s proclamation.

“Marion is planning on joining the other local jurisdictions in asking the Governor to allow for local control, but at this point we would not have a proclamation of our own,” Pluckhahn told The Gazette. “While we have consistently reinforced the messaging from Linn County Public Health encouraging people to wear masks, anything official about making them a requirement would go through the full council.”

Earlier this week during their work session, the supervisors discussed the legality and logistics of enforcing a county-issued mask mandate.

Lisa Epp of the Linn County Attorney’s Office noted that anything the board does covers unincorporated parts of the county. She said the county doesn’t have the power to enforce a mandate or issue penalties. Epps added that cities have a “slighter edge” on being able to include such enforcement within proclamations or resolutions.

Last week, Johnson County followed Iowa City in passing its own face mask mandate, but acknowledged that its mandate was not enforceable.

And on Tuesday night, the North Liberty City Council unanimously adopted its own face mask resolution, asking those in the city to wear face coverings while in public and to social distance.

Across Iowa, other mayors have also issued mask mandates, but Reynolds has stated that those mandates are invalid due to being in conflict with her statewide COVID-19 proclamations.

So far Reynolds has recommended that Iowans wear face masks in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, but she has not issued a statewide mask mandate like some other governors have done, including Minnesota’s Tim Walz.

The next Linn County Board of Supervisors meeting is Monday’s work session at 11 a.m.

