Government

Presidential hopefuls invited to forum on drug overdose

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kathryn Gamble
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kathryn Gamble

CEDAR RAPIDS — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the first 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful to confirm participation in “The Overdose Crisis in America,” a forum on drug policy and criminal justice reform Saturday in Iowa City.

The Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition, AIDS United, Drug Policy Alliance, and the Harm Reduction Coalition are hosting the forum from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Englert Theatre.

Reserve free tickets at the Englert Theatre box office, 221 E. Washington St., online at https://englert.org/ or by phone at (319) 688-2653. General admission seating and standing room are first come, first served.

“The next president of the United States must support a comprehensive, drug user-centered approach to combat the overdose, HIV and viral hepatitis crises,” said Jesse Milan, CEO of AIDS United.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of death in America among people under 50, killing about 70,000 people in 2017, according to the sponsors.

The forum will allow presidential candidates to offer policy solutions to these issues in advance of the Iowa caucuses.

The Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition is a public health nonprofit that provides advocacy as well as services in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque, Des Moines and other communities.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa ends fiscal year with $289 million surplus

Former 'front door to Amana Colonies' moves $131,500 closer to restoration

As more fall ill, Iowa lags many states in regulating vaping

Fact Checker: Ad's health care claims against Joni Ernst mostly accurate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids airbrush artist has more ideas than he can ever use

Argument over Carson King, Busch Light leads to assault in North Liberty

Cedar Rapids proposes regulating after-hours BYOB clubs

Federal judge in InterVarsity case says University of Iowa can't selectively deregister student orgs

Iowa City man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.