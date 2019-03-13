Presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar to visit Cedar Rapids, Independence this weekend

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate, will make campaign stops this weekend in the Cedar Rapids area.

Klobuchar is slated to be in Independence on Saturday for a meet-and-greet hosted by the Buchanan County Democrats at 4 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch, 1900 First St. West.

Klobuchar then is scheduled to be in Cedar Rapids at 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a stop at Raygun, 1028 Third St. SE. The event will be a meet-and-greet with the Linn Phoenix Club.

Then, Klobuchar will walk with the Linn County Democrats in the SaPaDaPaSo St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which starts at 1 p.m. in downtown Cedar Rapids. The parade will start at the intersection of Third Avenue and Sixth Street SE, making its way through downtown before ending on Fifth Street SE.

She also will make stops Saturday in Waterloo and Dubuque before making her way to the Corridor. At 10 a.m. Saturday, she will join the Black Hawk County Democrats in Waterloo for a door-knocking event for state Senate nominee Eric Giddens.

Following her stop in Cedar Rapids, Klobuchar will be in Davenport at 4 p.m. Sunday for a meet-and-greet with Scott County Democrats at Hickory Garden, 3311 Hickory Grove Rd.

The three-term Minnesota senator announced her candidacy for president in February, joining more than a dozen Democratic candidates aiming to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to a recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Klobuchar tied in popularity with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker as the top choice of 6 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers. She trailed former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to enter the 2020 presidential race. Twenty-seven percent of those polled said he was their first choice for president.

l Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com