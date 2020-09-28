Watch: First presidential debate at 8 p.m. Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know to watch the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday. You can watch it live in the video above when it begins at 8 p.m. Central time Tuesday.

What: First of three televised presidential debates.

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Iowa time Tuesday.

Watch: The debate will be shown live on major network and cable channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

Moderator: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderates the debate held at Case Western University in Cleveland.

Format: The candidates are not expected to shake hands because of the pandemic, though they also are not expected to wear masks on stage. Wallace has chosen six topics, allotting 15 minutes for each: “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “COVID-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election.” There will be no commercial breaks.

What’s next: Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the second debate, a town-hall style forum Oct. 15 in Miami. The third debate, similar in format for the first debate, will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News on Oct. 22 in Nashville.