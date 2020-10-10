ELECTION 2020

President Trump to make Des Moines appearance Wednesday

President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10,
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The Gazette

President Donald Trump will be making an appearance in Iowa this coming Wednesday after his infection with COVID-19 caused a temporary stop to his campaigning, including his rallies.

The Trump Campaign announced Saturday that President Trump will be holding a campaign event in Des Moines on Wednesday. The Make America Great Again Rally is set for 6 p.m. at the Des Moines International Airport.

On Saturday, Trump made his first appearance since he announced he had contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the month. He held an abbreviated version of his typical rally for supporters on the White House lawn, addresssing them from the balcony above.

Doors are set to open for the event at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Gazette

