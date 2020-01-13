Government

President Trump to hold Des Moines rally days before Iowa Caucuses

President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Iowa just days before the state holds its election kickoff caucuses

In this June 11, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump applauds next to Governors Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, second left, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa, left, in Council Bluff. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
In this June 11, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump applauds next to Governors Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, second left, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa, left, in Council Bluff. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Iowa just days before the state holds its election kickoff caucuses.

Trump’s reelection campaign announced Monday that he will be rallying supporters in Des Moines on Jan. 30, four days before the contest for the Democratic nomination formally gets underway.

“President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the Hawkeye State,” Michael Glassner, the campaign’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign has scheduled a series of events in states across the country to keep him in the spotlight and give him a platform to make his case directly to voters as the impeachment case against him heads toward the Senate. He’ll be speaking in Milwaukee on Tuesday at a rally that will serve as counterprogramming to the next Democratic primary debate. And he’ll be in Wildwood, New Jersey, later this month to celebrate Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s decision to switch from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party following Trump’s impeachment by the House.

———

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Grassleys highlight opening day of Iowa Legislature

ImOn could pay $1 million over 10 years for naming rights of the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena

Fact Checker: Andrew Yang says you're paying twice for drug research

Cory Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Big Cedar Rapids projects see 2020 launch after 2019 delays

Iowa State taps special counsel for free speech defense

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 40 years for kidnapping and beating estranged wife

Central City woman charged with killing cyclist takes plea deal

Feds investigate fatal quarry accident in Garrison

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.