Positive coronavirus cases top 24,000 as testing sees 10-day low

Number of hospitalizations drops back below 200

A National Guard member sits at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Educ
A National Guard member sits at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
01:03PM | Mon, June 15, 2020

Iowa’s total number of positive coronavirus cases surpassed 24,000 Monday, with 142 new cases reported by 11 a.m. bringing the total to 24,046. Test results, however, saw a drop.

Only 2,758 test results were reported, less than half the total number of test results in the last 24-hour period, which was 5,691, and the lowest number of tests in 10 days.

Two new deaths were reported, and Woodbury County saw one death reclassified to another county. Polk, Dubuque, and Pottawattamie counties reported one death each.

The number of patients hospitalized for the novel coronavirus dropped back below 200 to 197, the lowest its been since April 17. Seventy-one patients are in intensive care units and 51 are on ventilators.

Linn County remains the county with the sixth-highest amount of positive cases with 1018 total, and Polk County is still reporting the most in the state at 5177.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

