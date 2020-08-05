CORONAVIRUS

Polk, Linn and Johnson counties report highest COVID-19 case increases in Iowa

Linn County sees highest seven-day average of coronavirus cases since pandemic began

An unworn mask is left in the parking lot of the Oakland Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hy-Vee i
An unworn mask is left in the parking lot of the Oakland Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hy-Vee is not currently requiring customers to wear masks while shopping, but masks were offered as customers entered. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:19PM | Wed, August 05, 2020

Polk, Linn and Johnson counties report highest COVID-19 case increases ...

12:50PM | Wed, August 05, 2020

Linn County leaders call on Kim Reynolds to allow local control for ma ...

10:00AM | Wed, August 05, 2020

K9COLA's annual doggy dip moving from Bever Pool to virtual plunge ...

09:57AM | Wed, August 05, 2020

Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Polk, Linn and Johnson counties saw the three largest single-day increases in new coronavirus cases in the state Wednesday by 11 a.m., reporting 103, 45 and 36 new cases, respectively.

This was Linn County’s fourth-highest single-day increase, and the county’s rolling seven-day average rose to its highest ever at 38. Johnson County’s rolling seven-day average is currently 25.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Iowa reported 509 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 46,490. Of the 6,103 test results reported, 8.34 percent were positive.

Eight deaths were reported, with two in Dubuque County and one each in Emmet, Franklin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk and Webster counties. A total of 893 Iowans have died due to the novel coronavirus.

The number of Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 rose from 243 to 248, and patients in intensive care units increased from 75 to 77. Those on ventilators also increased from 32 to 34.

Marian Home in Webster County was added to the list of long-term care facility outbreaks with five cases and none recovered. Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion added one additional COVID-19 case for a total of 40 and one recovery, with 35 recovered. Solon Nursing Care Center also reported one more case and one more recovery, with 35 total cases and four recoveries.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 9836

2. Woodbury County: 3662

3. Black Hawk County: 3033

4. Linn County: 2161

5. Johnson County: 1979

6. Dallas County: 1803

7. Buena Vista County: 1787

8. Scott County: 1622

9. Dubuque County: 1572

10. Marshall County: 1399

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 103

2. Linn County: 45

3. Johnson County: 36

4. Dubuque County: 34

5. Scott County: 27

6. Black Hawk County: 26

7. Pottawattamie County: 23

8. Story County: 15

9. Dallas County: 14

10. Warren County: 11

11. Marshall County: 10

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:19PM | Wed, August 05, 2020

Polk, Linn and Johnson counties report highest COVID-19 case increases ...

12:50PM | Wed, August 05, 2020

Linn County leaders call on Kim Reynolds to allow local control for ma ...

10:00AM | Wed, August 05, 2020

K9COLA's annual doggy dip moving from Bever Pool to virtual plunge ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

All articles by Brooklyn

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Linn County leaders call on Kim Reynolds to allow local control for mask mandates

K9COLA's annual doggy dip moving from Bever Pool to virtual plunge

Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

Records reveal chaotic start to Test Iowa effort

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa football schedule: Hawkeyes open Big Ten season on Sept. 5

Iowa Freedom Riders want $5 million from Iowa City police budget for community response model

Iowa City schools delay start date until September

Scores of University of Iowa educators urge reversal of in-person instruction

Gov. Kim Reynolds gets good marks in poll despite voter disagreement with state pandemic policies

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate