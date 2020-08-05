Polk, Linn and Johnson counties report highest COVID-19 case increases in Iowa

Polk, Linn and Johnson counties saw the three largest single-day increases in new coronavirus cases in the state Wednesday by 11 a.m., reporting 103, 45 and 36 new cases, respectively.

This was Linn County’s fourth-highest single-day increase, and the county’s rolling seven-day average rose to its highest ever at 38. Johnson County’s rolling seven-day average is currently 25.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Iowa reported 509 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 46,490. Of the 6,103 test results reported, 8.34 percent were positive.

Eight deaths were reported, with two in Dubuque County and one each in Emmet, Franklin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk and Webster counties. A total of 893 Iowans have died due to the novel coronavirus.

The number of Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 rose from 243 to 248, and patients in intensive care units increased from 75 to 77. Those on ventilators also increased from 32 to 34.

Marian Home in Webster County was added to the list of long-term care facility outbreaks with five cases and none recovered. Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion added one additional COVID-19 case for a total of 40 and one recovery, with 35 recovered. Solon Nursing Care Center also reported one more case and one more recovery, with 35 total cases and four recoveries.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 9836

2. Woodbury County: 3662

3. Black Hawk County: 3033

4. Linn County: 2161

5. Johnson County: 1979

6. Dallas County: 1803

7. Buena Vista County: 1787

8. Scott County: 1622

9. Dubuque County: 1572

10. Marshall County: 1399

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 103

2. Linn County: 45

3. Johnson County: 36

4. Dubuque County: 34

5. Scott County: 27

6. Black Hawk County: 26

7. Pottawattamie County: 23

8. Story County: 15

9. Dallas County: 14

10. Warren County: 11

11. Marshall County: 10

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

