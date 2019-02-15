Government

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks President Trump's national emergency declaration, and Iowa Caucuses

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as the President holds a meeting with Republican House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sept. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
This week On Iowa Politics talks about President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency, chances to the Iowa Caucus, and whether we are going to see a shorter campaign season in Iowa?

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

The show features James Lynch, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, and Thomas Nelson.

The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Paleo.

