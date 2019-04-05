Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks Iowa Legislature, felon voting rights, Beto back in Iowa, and congressional flood funding fails

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers Iowa Democrats, the Politics talks Iowa Legislature, felon voting rights, Beto back in Iowa, and congressional flood funding fails.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show features the Lee Enterprises State Capitol Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, Brett Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Ed Tibbets of the Quad City Times, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and TGL.