Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks Democrats in the Heartland, Obamacare, and Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with supporters after speaking at a politcal rally at Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 4, 2018, in Fullerton, Calif. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers Iowa Democrats, the dismantling of Obamacare, and the Joe Biden presidential campaign.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts of the Quad City times, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, and Erin Murphy, the Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Cody Hicks.

