Photos: Theresa Greenfield 'Jobs That Need to Get Done' tour in Marion

Photos: Theresa Greenfield 'Jobs That Need to Get Done' tour in Marion

Photos from a stop on Theresa Greenfield’s “Jobs That Need to Get Done” GOTV Tour at City Square Park in Marion on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

/ 16

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

In Marion, Klobuchar calls Midwest key to Biden's 'blue wall'

Photos: Early voting in Cedar Rapids

Iowa hits a record - again - for COVID-19 cases

Alliant Energy crews head to help with Zeta damage

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sets daily record with 2,617 new COVID-19 cases

Local officials plead with public to follow COVID-19 safety measures as cases rise

Retailers see Kingston Village as up and coming, despite pandemic's effects

Iowa hospitals will be overrun by surge in new cases, says UIHC epidemiologist

Iowa City, like other college towns, expects census undercount

Trending