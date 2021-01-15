IOWA LEGISLATURE

Person tests positive after visiting Iowa Capitol

The State Capitol building is shown in Des Moines on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (Gazette File Photo)
The State Capitol building is shown in Des Moines on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (Gazette File Photo)
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

07:41PM | Fri, January 15, 2021

Person tests positive after visiting Iowa Capitol

05:05PM | Fri, January 15, 2021

Public debt in Iowa grows but still among nation's lowest

06:38PM | Thu, January 14, 2021

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House ...

05:57PM | Thu, January 14, 2021

Bill that would reinstate limited death penalty advances in Iowa Senat ...
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

Five days into the Iowa legislative session lawmakers and staff have been alerted that someone “associated” with the House has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Clerk of the House Meghan Nelson sent a message to lawmakers and staff shortly after 6 p.m. Friday alerting them that someone who had been in the Capitol Wednesday tested positive earlier in the day.

The person, who, in accordance with House and Senate protocols was not identified, reported wearing a face covering, Nelson said.

Face covering are not required in the Capitol. Leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate say they cannot enforce a mask mandate, but have said they “strongly urge” people to wear masks while at the Capitol.

Monday, the opening day of the session, hundreds of people opposed to wearing masks rallied in the Capitol.

The lack of a mask mandate created divisions even before the session started. In the House, Democrats have asked that people attending committee meetings in person be required to wear masks. Those proposals have been defeated largely on party line votes.

Democrats also have criticized Republicans for not delaying the 2021 session until more Iowans receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to Nelson, “appropriate” cleaning measures will be taken over the weekend. Contact tracing will be completed by the appropriate public health agency.

Lawmakers will not be in session Monday due to it being the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

07:41PM | Fri, January 15, 2021

Person tests positive after visiting Iowa Capitol

05:05PM | Fri, January 15, 2021

Public debt in Iowa grows but still among nation's lowest

06:38PM | Thu, January 14, 2021

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House ...
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Public debt in Iowa grows but still among nation's lowest

Ban on 'gay panic defense' again moves forward in Iowa House

Bill that would reinstate limited death penalty advances in Iowa Senate

Gov. Reynolds names new chief operating officer, moves Paul Trombino to Homeland Security

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know about Iowa's COVID vaccine plan: Who's eligible, where to get it and more answers

Community support lifts up small retailers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, bringing optimism in pandemic

After derecho, Cedar Rapids parks face winter of cleanup

Across Iowa, nearly 1,000 years of experience leaving as 24 new sheriffs start

Iowa courts look to cast a wider net to find potential jurors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.