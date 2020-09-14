People for the American Way ad hits Joni Ernst for votes on judicial appointments

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Joni Ernst says it’s important to protect people with preexisting conditions, but a progressive advocacy group says her votes say otherwise.

In a television ad launching today, People for the American Way blasts the Republican incumbent for “hypocrisy” on health care coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

“Joni Ernst has given lip service to the importance of protecting people with preexisting conditions while her actions have accomplished the opposite,” said PFAW President Ben Jealous.

Ernst, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has repeatedly voted to confirm anti-health care federal judges whose rulings from the bench are actively undermining this coverage, according to Jealous.

“Judges who … struck down coverage for preexisting conditions in the Affordable Care Act … said protections for preexisting conditions are unconstitutional … and ruled insurance companies can deny coverage to people with preexisting conditions,” according to the 30-second digital ad. https://youtu.be/IDwWn6wAH6o

However, the Ernst campaign says it’s Ernst’s Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield Iowans should fear when it comes to protecting their health care coverage.

“It has to be frustrating for the liberals bankrolling Theresa Greenfield’s campaign to admit that Joni Ernst fights for coverage for those with preexisting conditions,” said campaign spokesman Brendan Conley. “The reality is, Greenfield and her liberal backers will do anything to try to conceal their radical plans to eliminate Iowans’ private insurance, eliminate Iowans’ health care choices and insert government-run health care.”

Pointing to Ernst’s recent comments suggesting health care workers are inflating COVID-19 numbers to be reimbursed at higher rates, Progress Iowa Executive Matt Sinovic says Iowans are getting wise to her “lack of trustworthiness” on health care issues.

