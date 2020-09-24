ELECTION 2020

Pence returning to Iowa

Oct. 1 stop will be his fifth this year

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalition launch on Aug. 13 in Des Moines. (Cha
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalition launch on Aug. 13 in Des Moines. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

08:21PM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Pence returning to Iowa

07:37PM | Thu, September 24, 2020

President Trump, Theresa Greenfield gaining in Iowa, poll finds

06:45AM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Expecting absentee ballot surge, Iowa election chief seeks emergency l ...

12:01AM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Watch: Rita Hart, Mariannette Miller-Meeks debate live at 7 p.m. Thurs ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Vice President Mike Pence will return to Iowa on Oct. 1 to speak at “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival.” It will be his fifth visit this year.

The event at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines will be hosted by the Family Leader Foundation.

The event also will include Family Leader President Bob Vander Plaats, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, New York Times bestselling author Joel C. Rosenberg and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell.

Doors will open at 1:15 p.m. for the 3:15 event. Participants are asked to arrive early to clear Secret Service security.

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

08:21PM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Pence returning to Iowa

07:37PM | Thu, September 24, 2020

President Trump, Theresa Greenfield gaining in Iowa, poll finds

06:45AM | Thu, September 24, 2020

Expecting absentee ballot surge, Iowa election chief seeks emergency l ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

President Trump, Theresa Greenfield gaining in Iowa, poll finds

Expecting absentee ballot surge, Iowa election chief seeks emergency leeway

Watch: Rita Hart, Mariannette Miller-Meeks debate live at 7 p.m. Thursday

Submit your questions for Iowa House candidates Staed, Hubbard forum, live at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Sicker patients now packing University of Iowa hospitals

Watch: Pints & Politics September round, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Iowa sees fourth-highest, single-day jump in coronavirus cases

Grassley, Ernst pour gasoline on our national inferno

Chew on This: Red Frog returns to Czech Village, 30 hop owners opening new restaurant in Iowa River Landing

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.