Part of Council Street NE in Cedar Rapids closing for improvements beginning tomorrow

Council Street NE between 42nd Street and 48th Street in Cedar Rapids will be closed to through-traffic beginning Wednesday as the City of Cedar Rapids begins improvements to the street and adjacent Noelridge Park.

St. Pius X Catholic Church, St. Pius Elementary School and the Noelridge Greenhouse can still be accessed on the north side, from Collins Road NE. The park pavilion and playground entrance can be accessed on the south side, from 42nd Street NE, according to a news release.

“Noelridge Park and pool amenities will remain open and accessible during the project,” the release stated. The project includes “complete pavement reconstruction, drainage/utility improvements, sidewalk, and trail improvements.”

Work starting tomorrow focuses on the Noelridge Park Trail, which “will be extended north along Council Street, from the park pavilion entrance to the Noelridge greenhouse entrance,” according to the release.

A mailing sent to neighborhood residents stated the Paving for Progress construction project is expected to be complete by fall.

Approximately 8,000 vehicles per day travel on Council Street NE between Collins Road and 42nd Street, according to traffic engineering staff with the city.