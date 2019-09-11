Part of A Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids' MedQuarter closed

CEDAR RAPIDS — A segment of A Avenue NE by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital is closed to traffic as inspectors examine the structural integrity of a skywalk that appears to have been struck by a construction vehicle, the city announced.
The avenue is closed to traffic between 10th Street NE and Coe Road NE. The city said only patient access is allowed.
The city did not immediately have word on when the street would be able reopen.
