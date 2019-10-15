Waverly Democrat challenging Iowa Senate 32 incumbent

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former teacher plans to run against an incumbent for a northeast Iowa Senate seat.

Pam Egli of Waverly is running in Senate District 32, which includes Bremer County, most of Fayette and Buchanan counties, and northern Black Hawk County.

Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, represents the district and faces reelection in 2020.

“I’m a proud, lifelong Iowan who is concerned about the direction our state is heading,” said Egli, 60. “We need to take immediate steps to rebuild rural Iowa and turn things around for Iowans living in our small towns and farms.”

She’s worried the state is at a “standstill” because of the actions of the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Among her goals is revitalizing small towns and rural areas, which she said have taken a back seat under Republican control of the Legislature and governor’s office.

“We must do more to support family farmers, especially new farmers,” she said, and boost job training and apprenticeships at community colleges and support Main Street businesses.

A middle school and elementary school teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for 33 years who continues to work part time as a substitute teacher, Egli is “disappointed to see how support for our public schools has suffered in recent years.” She wants smaller class sizes, better mental health services and basic supplies in classrooms.

She also supports the creation of a children’s mental health system that improves services and access, especially for rural Iowans. Egli called the privatization of Medicaid “a disaster for our rural hospitals, health care providers and Iowans whose health depends on it.”

Egli earned degrees in education from Wartburg College and the University of Northern Iowa, and was a national board certified teacher.

She and her husband, Steve, attend Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and have co-chaired the Waverly United Way Campaign. They have two adult children.

Egli also has been involved with the Golf for the Cure fundraiser, Wartburg Community Symphony and Waverly Chamber Music Series.

