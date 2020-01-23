IOWA LEGISLATURE

Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue?

Iowa lawmakers are proposing Fly Our Colors license plates be made available for Iowans to purchase. The red, white and
Iowa lawmakers are proposing Fly Our Colors license plates be made available for Iowans to purchase. The red, white and blue plate was not the one Iowans chose in 2018 when voting on a new plate design. Twenty-three lawmakers are now proposing it become an option. (Iowa Department of Transportation)
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

07:00AM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue? ...

08:11PM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Iowa gaming industry seeks change in how winnings are treated

06:01PM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Pat Grassley: Control of Iowa House is 2020 target of Democrats

04:53PM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Iowa Democratic lawmakers propose eliminating union recertification elections

09:18PM | Tue, January 21, 2020

Iowa lawmakers advance vaping crackdowns

09:16PM | Tue, January 21, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes state bureau to help prevent school shootings
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Not crazy about Iowa’s new license plates? Iowa lawmakers have a solution.

Republican and Democratic House members have introduced HF 2079 that would make available another option — a Fly Our Colors plate based on the red, white and blue of the Iowa state flag.

Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, one of 23 co-sponsors, said she offered the bill because so many constituents complained about the plates introduced by the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2018. The Fly Our Colors plate was one of two designs not selected by Iowans who voted on the new plates.

The proposal calls for funds from the sale of the plate to go to the Flood Mitigation Board to support flood recovery across the state.

The black license plates have been very popular with some, however, since they were first introduced in July of 2019.

DOT spokeswoman Andrea Henry told the Gazette that when they were first introduced the new black plate caused a roughly fourfold increase in specialty plate applications this month compared with the previous month.

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Iowa gaming industry seeks change in how winnings are treated

Pat Grassley: Control of Iowa House is 2020 target of Democrats

Iowa Democratic lawmakers propose eliminating union recertification elections

Iowa lawmakers advance vaping crackdowns

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Stacking the deck in the Iowa Constitution

Do you leave your car running to warm up? Police say that's a great way to get your car stolen

The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Jan. 23

Trial on hold for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts while awaiting Iowa Supreme Court appeal

Pier 1 Imports in Coralville to close

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.