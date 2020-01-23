Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue? ...

Not crazy about Iowa’s new license plates? Iowa lawmakers have a solution.

Republican and Democratic House members have introduced HF 2079 that would make available another option — a Fly Our Colors plate based on the red, white and blue of the Iowa state flag.

Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, one of 23 co-sponsors, said she offered the bill because so many constituents complained about the plates introduced by the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2018. The Fly Our Colors plate was one of two designs not selected by Iowans who voted on the new plates.

The proposal calls for funds from the sale of the plate to go to the Flood Mitigation Board to support flood recovery across the state.

The black license plates have been very popular with some, however, since they were first introduced in July of 2019.

DOT spokeswoman Andrea Henry told the Gazette that when they were first introduced the new black plate caused a roughly fourfold increase in specialty plate applications this month compared with the previous month.