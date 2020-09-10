Government

North Liberty Mayor Donahue elected to Iowa League of Cities Hall of Fame

Terry Donahue
NORTH LIBERTY — North Liberty Mayor Terry Donahue has been inducted into the Iowa League of Cities Hall of Fame.

According to a news release from the City of North Liberty, Donahue’s civic service has spanned more than four decades. Donahue first served as a city council member and mayor of Creston, Iowa. He served as president of the League Cities board of directors and was the first executive director of the Union County Development Association.

Donahue has been a commissioner, city council member and mayor of North Liberty during a time when the city’s population grew from about 5,000 to nearly 20,000. He has served as mayor since 2017 and his current term ends in December 2021.

