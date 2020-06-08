North Liberty condemns hate group flyers found over the weekend

NORTH LIBERTY — The City of North Liberty denounced racist flyers distributed in the city this weekend.

“The City of North Liberty condemns racism, condemns hate speech, and condemns attempts to intimidate members of our community,” the city said in a statement. The flyers were distributed by a known hate group, the city said.

North Liberty City Council member Chris Hoffman said he was among the small number of citizens to receive one of the flyers, but doesn’t believe he was targeted specifically as an elected official. Hoffman said he was part of a “small sample of people that received this with no rhyme or reason.”

The flyer — which Hoffman described as similar to those distributed in Iowa City and other Iowa communities in recent years — appeared sometime between 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday and was affixed to a copy of Little Village magazine. He said he notified police about the flyer and an officer later came to pick it up.

Hoffman said his understanding was only two streets in North Liberty were targeted with the flyers. North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga said her department received only one report on the flyers.

North Liberty was the site of an event Thursday night related to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which has spurred protests and demonstrations across the country. North Liberty Communications Director Nick Bergus said it would be appropriate to call the event a protest, demonstration or conversation.

“All of those names are valid,” Bergus said. “It was a moment to highlight some of the lived experience of the people of color in our community and show support and hear about that.”

While the event was not put on by the city, city leaders spoke and Bergus said North Liberty is committed to having difficult conversations in order to spur change, as well as condemn hate speech.

“I think it’s really important that the city makes statements that are anti-racist and condemn those kind of things,” Bergus said.

