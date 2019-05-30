Former S.C. governor Nikki Haley to speak at Ernst annual fundraising ride

By Erin Murphy, Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

DES MOINES — Nikki Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will speak at U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual fundraiser, the Ernst campaign announced Thursday.

Haley will speak at Ernst’s fifth annual Roast and Ride, scheduled for June 15 at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone.

Ernst has called this year’s event the kickoff of her re-election campaign. She was first elected in 2014.

Democrats Eddie Mauro and Kimberly Graham have announced their intention to run in the race.

Previous keynote speakers at Ernst’s Roast and Ride include President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The inaugural event, in 2015, featured many of the Republican candidates running for president.

Haley served as South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 201, and as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2017 and 2018.

The Ernst campaign said the “family-friendly” Roast and Ride will again feature a motorcycle ride from Des Moines to the event grounds for a barbecue meal.

This year’s ride will benefit Retrieving Freedom, which trains service dogs to assist veterans and children with autism.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets are $20 — children ages 12 and under get in free — and can be bought at roastandride.com.

l Comments: (563) 383-2492; erin.murphy@lee.net