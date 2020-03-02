Government

Newman Abuissa ends campaign for 2nd District Democratic nomination

Newman Abuissa
Newman Abuissa

CORALVILLE — Iowa City engineer Newman Abuissa has ended his bid for the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 2nd District.

“I had a very meaningful journey and the time has come to put my support with our capable candidate Rita Hart,” Abuissa said in an email Monday. “It is time to consolidate our Democratic efforts to keep our district blue.”

Hart, a former state senator who ran as Fred Hubbell’s lieutenant governor candidate in 2018, plans to file her nomination papers in the Secretary of State Office Tuesday.

Newman, 58, a transportation engineer with Iowa Department of Transportation, focused much of his campaign on economy, health care and reclaiming the United States’ traditional moral authority in the world.

“I want to make that clear to my audience that I am an engineer,” he said in describing his candidacy. “This is really what my campaign is about — it’s about building, not about politics as usual. I think I am sick and tired of politics as usual. And I am also sick of the status quo. I see lots of faults in the status quo politics.”

In announcing the suspension of his campaign, Abuissa said he was “especially grateful to the peace activists that I have worked with.”

Hart is seeking to succeed Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is not seeking reelection. Two Republicans, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Bobby Schilling, are seeking the GOP nomination. The primary is June 2.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Gov. Kim Reynolds decries judicial 'overreach' against abortion limits

Linn, Johnson once again seek funding for access centers

5 Democrats compete for chance in U.S. Senate

Amy Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa, Iowa State cancel popular study abroad programming in Italy

Body found in Cedar River near Prairie Park Fishery

Drinking, driving and dancing leads to Cedar Rapids man's arrest

Barbecue restaurant to open at Westdale in Cedar Rapids

Two more Iowans tested for novel coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.