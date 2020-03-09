New sustainability manager to focus on climate relief efforts in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County will for the first time be hiring a sustainability program manager who will oversee plans that address climate change, environmental sustainability and resource protection.

Linn County officials say integrating this role into county government will hopefully signal to the rest of the state the “serious need for local government to be involved in sustainability and climate related efforts,” and could possibly grow into its own county department as the Office of Sustainability.

“This is the responsibility of government, to not just think about the here and now, but think about future generations,” said Supervisor Stacey Walker, who is on the hiring committee for the position. “We’re starting small. This person will have a very big job but will be fully supported by this county board.”

County supervisors approved funding for the position for fiscal year 2021, starting July 1. However, there is some room in the fiscal year 2020 budget, which ends June 30, to hire a sustainability program manager before the start of the new fiscal year.

The salary range for the position is $66,551 to $103,155, with the midpoint, $79,606, considered market rate, Human Resource Director Lisa Powell said. A candidate may be hired above the minimum salary depending on their education and experience.

The county received six applications for the position, and the deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 11, at 5 p.m.

“We were successful in a very tight budget year to approve this position,” Walker said. “My hope is whoever it is we hire is enterprising enough to understand the facets of this job, diplomatic enough to build and strengthen relationships in this community and is headstrong to keep this project going.”

Supervisors declared a climate crisis in December 2019, adopting a resolution that commits the county to accelerated action to address climate change. The overall goal for the county is to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions in 2050.

The role of sustainability program manager will be “a ton of work,” Walker said, and he is under no illusion that change will happen over night. It will go beyond efforts to ramp up recycling, focusing on water quality, flood mitigation and air quality, Walker said.

Walker gives a lot of credit to the Sunrise Movement — a volunteer-led organization that advocates for political action on climate change — for getting this position approved.

Bridget Williams, co-leader of the Sunrise Movement in Cedar Rapids, said it is the organization’s goal to get cities and counties to prioritize climate change in decision making.

Williams, who pointed out the City of Cedar Rapids also has a Sustainability Coordinator, said the position is not “unprecedented.”

A sustainability manager should be focused on creating a greenhouse gas inventory, which shows where in the community greenhouse gasses are coming from and the quantity, Williams said. Outreach is also an important part of the job, finding out how climate change might be affecting neighborhoods in the community and coming up with solutions.

A sustainability manager should also identify what groups are already doing work to mitigate climate change and how the county can support and expand those efforts, Williams said.

“We’ve experienced flooding and we will continue to experience just as bad or worse events in the future as a result of climate change,” Williams said. “This is also an economic issue, a community issue ... the amount of infrastructure damage and the amount of loses should matter to everybody.”

