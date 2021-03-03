Government

New partnership in Iowa government to expedite business reinstatement process

State expects process previously taking two to four weeks to take 'just a few days'

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says a new partnership between his office and Iowa Workforce Development will help Iow
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says a new partnership between his office and Iowa Workforce Development will help Iowa businesses “cut through the red tape even faster.” (Associated Press)

A new partnership between Iowa Workforce Development and the Secretary of State’s Office is intended to expedite businesses’ reinstatement process from several weeks to “just a few days,” according to an IWD news release Wednesday.

IWD also will use the Fast Track Filing system that the Secretary of State’s Office implemented in 2018 to process reinstatements.

Reinstatements are necessary when a business does not meet necessary filing deadlines.

the IWD and the Secretary of State’s Office process about 2,500 reinstatements per year, according to the news release.

Secretary of State Paul Pate said in the release the partnership will help Iowa businesses “cut through the red tape even faster.”

“With reinstatement wait times significantly reduced, businesses can reopen their doors faster, which is good news for employers, employees and Iowans across the state,” IWD Director Beth Townsend said in the release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

