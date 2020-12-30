ELECTION 2020

New Linn County Supervisor Louie Zumbach takes oath of office

County Auditor Miller and Sheriff Gardner also sworn in

Louie Zumbach of Coggon is sworn as a Linn County supervisor by 6th Judicial District Judge Lars Anderson during a Wedne
Louie Zumbach of Coggon is sworn as a Linn County supervisor by 6th Judicial District Judge Lars Anderson during a Wednesday ceremony at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids, A former Republican lawmaker, he succeeds Democrat Brent Oleson on the county board. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Louie Zumbach, who won election as a Linn County supervisor in November, was sworn in Wednesday.

Zumbach, a Republican and former state lawmaker, will join Democrats Stacey Walker and Ben Rogers on the county’s governing board Jan. 4.

Zumbach, of Coggon, won the District 3 open seat on Nov. 3, besting Democrat John Stuelke, a longtime Center Point City Council member and county chief deputy.

Zumbach took the oath of office in the supervisors’ boardroom at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Building, 935 Second St. SW, in the afternoon.

County Auditor Joel Miller and County Sheriff Brian Gardner also were sworn in for new four-year terms.

The ceremonies were limited to around a dozen people at a time, all wearing masks because of the pandemic.

Zumbach, 55, a farmer and small business owner, previously represented District 95 in the Iowa House for two terms beginning in 2016.

He succeeds Democrat Brent Oleson, who did not seek re-election to the District 3 seat.

Oleson was elected to the board in 2008. A lawyer, he will begin working for Linn County in January as the deputy director of policy and community relations.

District 3 consists of Marion, Ely, Lisbon, Mount Vernon, Springville, Bertram, Waubeek, Whittier, Prairieburg, Coggon, Central City, Alburnett, Center Point, Walker, Troy Mills, Fairfax and Walford, plus the unincorporated rural areas of the county.

The three supervisors earn $115,726 a year, after approving a pay raise in early 2019. The board decreased from five to three members after residents voted to reduce the number of seats in 2016, partially in dissatisfaction over supervisors increasing their pay to over six figures.

In November, Zumbach said the raise is what made him think about running for supervisor because he wants to see those salaries lowered.

“I’d like to see more representation and lower cost,” Zumbach told The Gazette in November.

Miller, who faced no opposition in the general election, was sworn in for his fourth term as county auditor, a post he’s filled since 2007, when he was elected to finish the term of his predecessor.

Miller withstood a Democratic primary challenge in June from former county Supervisor Linda Langston, winning 56 percent of the vote.

The auditor is paid $115,726 a year.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner also was sworn in for his fourth term. He was first elected in 2008 and faced no opposition in the election.

The sheriff is paid $159,751 a year.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

