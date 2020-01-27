Network news, advertising key sources of information for Iowa caucusgoers

CEDAR RAPIDS — Democrats competing for support in the Feb. 3 caucuses have had more than 2,200 campaign in Iowa since the last presidential election.

Some have drawn huge crowds. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign reported more than 1,000 people at his Ames rally Saturday night in addition to hundreds of thousands watching the livestream of the event.

The Polk County Democrats’ steak fry drew an estimated 12,000 people to see several of the candidates.

Attendance at smaller events has ranged from handfuls to hundreds for more than a year of intense campaigning in the first-in-the-nation nomination contest.

And yet, Iowans say that seeing the candidates in person ranks at the bottom of a list of 12 most frequently used sources of information. National network news is as the top followed by advertising and discussions with family and friends, according to an Iowa State University survey of 500 Democrats who plan to caucus.

The survey found that although 46 percent of the respondents had seen at least one candidate at least once, likely caucusgoers reported getting their information from a variety of sources from network news to discussions with co-workers, said Kelly Winfrey, research coordinator for ISU’s Catt Center for Women and Politics and an assistant professor in journalism and communication.

“Examining the sources caucusgoers use tells us a little about the type and quality of information they are getting,” Winfrey said. “For example, national network TV news tends to be relatively objective and covers the candidates polling as well as the issues.”

Based on the results, she added, the survey shows debates matter “because they helped caucusgoers decide who to support.”

Debates ranked sixth as a source of information about the candidate and second as a source in deciding which candidate to support.

Although seeing candidates in person ranked dead last as a frequently used source of information, the survey respondents ranked in-person contact with candidates eighth out of 12 sources of information important in deciding whom to support.

In addition to asking about sources of information, the survey asked the likely caucusgoers which candidates were the most qualified, compassionate, honest and electable. Winfrey says 76 percent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that former Vice President Joe Biden could win the general election, followed by Sen Sanders at 68 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 60 percent. They also were rated as most qualified.

When it comes to honesty and compassion there appears to be a conflict between the head and the heart of likely caucusgoers, Winfrey said. The likely caucusgoers rated Biden as most likely to beat Trump, but Sanders and Warren were rated as more honest and compassionate, and voters view them as more similar in values and experience, she said.

The survey measured traditional forms of hostile sexism and benevolent sexism. Both forms of sexism were related to how favorable respondents rated Warren and Biden, Winfrey said. For Warren, beliefs that are more sexist were associated with more negative feelings, and for Biden, higher sexism scores were associated with higher favorability scores.

“Sexism plays a role in views of the women candidates’ electability,” Winfrey said. “Greater sexism is associated with the view that Warren and Klobuchar can’t win the general election.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Most frequently used sources for information

1. National network news

2. Campaign advertising

3. Discussion with family and friends

4. Local TV news

5. Internet publications

6. Debates

7. Cable TV

8. Newspapers

9. Candidate website/social media

10. Radio

11. Discussion with co-workers

12. Seeing candidates in person

Most important sources in deciding who to support

1. National network news

2. Debates

3. Local TV news

4. Cable news

5. Internet news sources

6. Candidate website and social media

7. Discussion w/ family and friends

8. Seeing candidates in person

9. Advertising

10. Newspapers

11. Discussion w/ co-workers

12. Radio

Electability

Percentage of survey respondents who strongly agreed or agreed the candidate could win the general election:

• Biden 75.6%

• Sanders 67.8%

• Warren 60.2%

• Buttigieg 51.2%

• Klobuchar 26.3%