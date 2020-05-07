Nearly 25,000 more Iowans file unemployment claims

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 25,000 more Iowans filed unemployment claims in the past week, Iowa Workforce Development reported this morning.

There also were 181,358 continuing weekly unemployment claims.

IWD said 24,693 people filed unemployment claims between April 26 and May 2. That included 22,830 initial claims by people who work in Iowa and 1,863 filed by people who work in Iowa, but live in another state.

State unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $50,931,302 for the same week, IWD said.

Also this week, a total of $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to 164,088 Iowans. Since April 4, a total of $439,126,200 in benefits has been paid.

A total of $10,046,088.94 was paid to 15,612 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

The industries with the most claims were: manufacturing, 6,053; industry not available, self-employed, independent contractors, 4,010; health care and social assistance, 2,988; accommodation and food services, 2,200; and retail trade, 1,768.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.

