Government

Monticello businessman to challenge for Iowa Senate 48 seat

Eric Green, Democratic candidate in Iowa Senate 48 in Linn, Delaware and Jones counties Aug. 20, 2020
Eric Green, Democratic candidate in Iowa Senate 48 in Linn, Delaware and Jones counties Aug. 20, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS — Monticello pizzeria owner Eric Green is running for the Iowa Senate to provide resources for key public services including education, transportation, economic development, and access to the internet for every Iowan.

Green, who grew up in the Jones County community and is a graduate of Monticello High School, was chosen at a virtual Democratic nominating convention. No one had run in the Democratic primary in June.

Green, who attended Iowa State University, owns Diamond Pi Company in Monticello.

He will face Republican state Sen. Dan Zumbach, a Ryan farmer first elected in 2012.

Green wants to provide greater resources and accountability of education in Senate District 48, which includes parts of Linn, Jones and Delaware counties.

“Schools need the revenue now more than ever to meet the complex health, social, logistical and learning needs of the students,” he said in announcing his candidacy. The state needs to ensure each person can access training so they can get the skills that will produce jobs for the local, regional or state market, he said.

“The resources provided to education is an investment in the district, state and nation’s economic development,” Green said.

He opposes to tax breaks for large corporations if the tax incentive doesn’t provide a substantial number of jobs with a sustainable Iowa wage. At the same time, Green said he’s committed to every person paying their fair share of taxes to ensure the public service needs are met.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa jobless claims below 84,000

Top public health official defends state's coronavirus tracking, promises transparency

'Couldn't do this without nonprofits,' Sen. Joni Ernst says while delivering hot meals, post-derecho storm, with a 'hello'

'I lost everything': Cedar Rapids tenants scramble to find shelter after Iowa derecho

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

72% of University of Iowa undergrad classes move online for fall

Schools affected by derecho expect remote learning proclamation exception from Gov. Reynolds

UI apologizes after COVID-19-positive student details 'awful' quarantine experience

16,000 still without power in Linn County on Thursday

Derecho gusts hit 140 mph, National Weather Service says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.