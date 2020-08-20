Monticello businessman to challenge for Iowa Senate 48 seat

CEDAR RAPIDS — Monticello pizzeria owner Eric Green is running for the Iowa Senate to provide resources for key public services including education, transportation, economic development, and access to the internet for every Iowan.

Green, who grew up in the Jones County community and is a graduate of Monticello High School, was chosen at a virtual Democratic nominating convention. No one had run in the Democratic primary in June.

Green, who attended Iowa State University, owns Diamond Pi Company in Monticello.

He will face Republican state Sen. Dan Zumbach, a Ryan farmer first elected in 2012.

Green wants to provide greater resources and accountability of education in Senate District 48, which includes parts of Linn, Jones and Delaware counties.

“Schools need the revenue now more than ever to meet the complex health, social, logistical and learning needs of the students,” he said in announcing his candidacy. The state needs to ensure each person can access training so they can get the skills that will produce jobs for the local, regional or state market, he said.

“The resources provided to education is an investment in the district, state and nation’s economic development,” Green said.

He opposes to tax breaks for large corporations if the tax incentive doesn’t provide a substantial number of jobs with a sustainable Iowa wage. At the same time, Green said he’s committed to every person paying their fair share of taxes to ensure the public service needs are met.

